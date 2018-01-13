Kamala Mills fire: Mumbai police to question civic body over NOC given to two eateries

After interrogating those arrested in connection with the Kamala Mills fire, in which 14 were killed, the NM Joshi Marg police now plan to question Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the fire department officials who gave 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro a no-objection certificate (NOC)to carry on renovation work.

Hotelier Vishal Kariya, who was arrested three days ago for allegedly sheltering the 1Above restaurant owners — Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar — told the police that they had changed their mobile numbers.

Karia allegedly gave the police these new numbers, which helped them track the Sanghvis to Bandra’s Linking Road and Mankar to the road opposite Marine Plaza in Churchgate.

However, officials said the accused told them that they fled to Rajasthan by bus, without any money or even their mobile phones.

“We have not yet verified these claims. We are yet to ascertain how the accused reached Rajasthan or Yawatmal,” said an officer from the NM Joshi Marg police station, who did not wish to be identified.

The officials said the three accused have not yet divulged any more information and have also failed to hand over documents relating to rental agreement of 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro.

They have not handed over the civic body’s NOCs regarding their renovations.

“We are trying to seize the documents, after which we will call the BMC and fire officials for questioning,” said Ahmed Pathan, senior inspector, NM Joshi Marg police station.

Police are now trying to trace Yug Tuli, co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, who is still on the run.

The three have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences under the Indian Penal Code.

They have been remanded in police custody till January 17. So far, the police have recorded the statements of at least 70 witnesses, staff members of both restaurants and even the owner of Kamala Mills.