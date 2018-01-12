Kamala Mills fire: Mumbai woman with 8% leg burns undergoes skin graft surgery

A 30-year-old woman, who suffered burns in the blaze at Kamala Mills, underwent a skin grafting surgery on Thursday. Of the 16 patients admitted to Bhatia Hospital, she is one of two yet to be discharged.

The woman, who has 8% burns on her legs, was discharged for a short period prior to the surgery as she wanted to be with her young son. She was readmitted for the procedure.

Doctors used a layer of a skin from her thigh to cover the burned region as part of the procedure conducted on Friday evening.

“Within five days of the graft, blood will start being supplied to the area and new skin will grow,” said Dr Ashish Ghuge, plastic surgeon, Bhatia Hospital, Grant Road.

A 46-year-old man, who had severe 18% to 19% burns, underwent a skin graft last week and is currently under observation.

The patients who were discharged last week have been visiting the hospital for follow ups, during which their dressings are changed, said Dr Ghuge. Most of them had burns ranging from 5% to 18%.

“Most of them will take at least another week to resume work and get back to normal,” he said.

As many as 14 people were died of asphyxia, which was a result of smoke inhalation, during the blaze, the post mortem report had said.