Kamala Mills fire: Nitesh Rane attacks BJP govt over investigation

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane has alleged the state BJP-led government is not conducting a thorough inquiry into the Kamala Mills compound fire.

Rane said if the Mumbai police cannot apprehend the three accused, the state should hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “We will not keep quiet if the inquiry is not transparent,” Rane said.

He also threatened to take up the issue in the next Assembly session, if the investigation in the case is not satisfactory. Interestingly, Rane’s father, Narayan Rane, is likely to be inducted in the state cabinet soon.

The owner-partners of 1Above, Kripesh M Sanghavi, Jigar Sanghavi and Abhijeet Mankar, have been booked in the complaints registered by NM Joshi Marg Police Station.

Rane alleged that one of the accused detained by the Mumbai police on Tuesday could be using his political connections to save the three accused. “This person, detained by the police on Tuesday, was also named in the Call Detail Record of a bookie, who was arrested a few months back. Despite that, he was never arrested or even called for questioning. He could be using his connection to help the accused…the government should investigate thoroughly,” Rane said.

The pressure over the state government is mounting to apprehend the accused in the case as all political parties, including the Shiv Sena, its junior partner in the government, are criticising the pace of the investigation.