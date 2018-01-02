Kamala Mills fire: Now, Mumbai civic body to decide on furniture, upholstery that hotels can use

After two major blazes in two weeks, the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) plans to make ‘fire norms’ stricter and wider in its scope, with even guidelines for use of fire-retardant material for furniture depending on the type of commercial establishment such as theatres, pubs, restaurants and shops. They will also specify the type of material to be used to decorate the interiors.

In case of the Kamala Mills fire, the BMC prima facie found the exit and entry points of the bamboo rooftop structure were narrow, making it a fire hazard. “In many places, we found all fire clearances were in place and the structure was fire compliant too, but the furniture was not fire-retardant. This will be included in the norms,” said Ajoy Mehta, municipal commissioner, told HT.

Following a major fire in a snack shop in Sakinaka on December 18, where the authorities found illegal storage of LPG cylinders and diesel stove, the BMC introduced a 35-point ‘Fire Codified Requirement Manual’ to be followed by commercial establishments, failing which they would be shut down. The civic body has now asked commercial establishments to follow the rules within 15 days.

The guidelines include rules for storage of liquor, type of flooring, storage and use of kerosene stoves, LPG cylinders, cooking, among others.

Meanwhile, continuing with its drive, civic officials inspected 134 establishments in Lower Parel, Worli, Elphinstone, Byculla, Mumbai Central, and Ghatkopar on Monday. They demolished the illegal extensions of 53 establishments and confiscated 51 LPG cylinders. During its inspections, BMC confiscated 50 hookahs from a hookah parlour in Byculla.

An official from the G south ward said, “We scanned Raghuvanshi Mill and Todi Mill compounds. There was an under-construction building in Todi Mill, which had smaller rooms in its periphery, encroaching on areas it didn’t have permission to use.”