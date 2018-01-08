Kamala Mills fire probe report to be out by Friday: BMC chief Ajoy Mehta

The primary inquiry report on Kamala Mill fire, which claimed the lives of 14 people, is expected to be out by Friday, said civic chief Ajoy Mehta on Monday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged citizens who were witness to the fire to submit any information in the form of statements, videos or pictures relevant to the mishap.

On December 29, a major fire broke out in two high-end restaurants in Kamala Mills at Lower Parel, Mojo Bistro and 1Above. Some of the witnesses of the incident had approached the civic body on Monday. Mehta said, “We have been receiving information on the fire through emails and on WhatsApp. We are expecting more people to come forward and report anything related to the fire. The details of the information will be incorporated in the primary inquiry report.”

Mehta said people are seeking an appointment in the next two to three days to report about the fire.

Recently, the Mumbai fire brigade submitted its inquiry report to Mehta, wherein it was found that the burning embers from the charcoal came in contact with the combustible material at Mojo Bistro and led to the massive fire. The report also said the combustible thatched roof on the rooftop restaurant was unauthorised.

Mehta said the fire brigade report has technical part regarding the fire, whereas, the primary inquiry report will be a comprehensive report. He said, “Officials are visiting every structure in the city premises in order to conduct fire audits and will evacuate the structures immediately if any lapses found in them. The officials will also issue notices and seal these places.”