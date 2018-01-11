Kamala Mills Fire: Top lawyer Prakash Shetty appointed as special public prosecutor

Expecting to face a battalion of senior lawyers to defend the owners of Mojo Bistro and 1Above restaurant and bar, the Mumbai police has engaged noted criminal lawyer Prakash Shetty as special public prosecutor in connection with Kamala Mill fire case.

Known for his aggressive opinions, Shetty had posted a message on his blog about the case, which read, “the officials must be held solely responsible for not taking care while issuing the licences & permits, the result of corruption. It appears that the move to make India a corruption-free country will remain only a political slogan for votes.”

Shetty has further suggested action against all illegal constructions. “All roof top restaurants, pubs, bars must be declared unauthorised and illegal, and directed to be shut down immediately. Those allowed must be with proper safety measures.”

Shetty is a noted criminal lawyer, who has expertise in dealing with gang war cases. He was apparently also the first lawyer appointed by underworld gangster Chhota Rajan thirty years ago, before he fled the country.

Shetty is presently appointed to conduct trial of 2006 Malegaon Bomb Blast case before the Special NIA court Mumbai.