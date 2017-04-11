Karankumar Kakkad murder: Brother still alive on paper, says Hanishkumar

“My brother is still alive on paper.”

Hanishkumar, the brother of Karankumar Kakkad who was allegedly killed by Vijay Palande and his wife Simran Sood said even after five years, the family has still not been able to get his death certificate.

“After the murder, we approached the municipal authorities. The authorities said as it is a different case (murder) they can’t issue any certificate,” Hanish told HT.

Hanish said when the municipal authorities refused to give the certificate, they went to court. “The case was transferred to a court in Sewri at the time. We approached that court but it had not yet received the records. We were asked to wait. We are still waiting.”

Palande was arrested in April 2012 for allegedly murdering Karan on March 6, hacking his body into pieces in the bathroom and dumping it at Kumbharli ghat. On March 9, Hanish lodged a missing complaint with the Amboli police.

Hanish said the trial so far has left him disappointed in the system. “We have no clue what is happening in Mumbai. About a year ago, I would keep calling officers for an update in my brother’s murder case. They told me not to call and assured me they would call us with an update. It has been a year and we haven’t got any news.”

“After the murder, my mother and I would come to Mumbai every month. This has hit our finances,” said Hanish adding that losing Karan has left the family struggling to meet ends. Hanish runs a boutique now. “We can no longer afford to come to Mumbai to keep a check on the case.”

