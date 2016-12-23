KDMC officer attacked with ink

A Vada pav seller threw black ink on a Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) ward officer, Arun Wankhede, on Friday morning, following the civic officer’s action against the Shiv vada pav stall near Kalyan DCP office.

The Bazarpeth police have taken the accused, Shyam Shirsagar, into custody and are investigating the case.

The accused arrived at the D ward office of KDMC on Friday, saying he wanted to meet the ward officer and give him a letter related to the removal of his stall. After entering Wankhede’s cabin, Shirsagar threw black ink on him.

Wankhede has been taking action against illegal hawkers and vendors in his area since the past one week.

Following the incident, the civic employees of the D ward office decided to protest by not working for the day.

“We have taken the accused into our custody and we are investigating the case. A FIR will be lodged soon,” said PI Vijay Bhise.