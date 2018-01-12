Kejriwal in Maharashtra: BJP govt has failed farmers

To make its presence felt in Maharashtra, Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited Sindkhed Raja, the birthplace of Jijamata, mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji, in Buldhana district.

Addressing a gathering after paying his tributes to Jijamata on her birthday, the Delhi chief minister targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its failure to solve the problems of farmers in the state. He pointed out that the state had promised to implement the Swaminathan Committee recommendations if it came to power, but has done nothing so far. He also said Maharashtra farmers were committing suicides owing to agrarian crisis and the stated has done little to provide them relief.

“The condition of farmers in Maharashtra is pathetic. When crops failed in Delhi, we granted compensation of Rs50,000 a hectare to farmers,” he said, adding that it was the first time since independence that such a huge compensation was given to farmers.

“I also found out that Maharashtra is set to close thousands of schools. Is this the reason we voted for this government? A party which can’t run schools, can we expect it to run the government?” he asked.

Kejriwal said his government opened 300 new schools in Delhi after coming to power. “They have swimming pools, lifts, gyms and all other facilities,” he added. “It was possible in Delhi to make healthcare free and improve schooling because there is an honest government. Not the one that steals from the poor.”

Speaking on the recent violence at Bhima-Koregaon, Kejriwal said the people of Maharashtra must choose between riots or food, employment, education and peace.

“If you want riots, vote for the BJP,” he said, adding if Maharashtra wants better education, healthcare, employment and a peaceful society, then the people must kick out BJP and Congress.

New entrant

Former Congress Lok Sabha member Sudhir Sawant joined the Aam Admi Party (AAP) with his along at Sindkhed Raja. A former army man, Sawant defeated heavy-weight politician and former railways minister Madhu Dandavate from Rajapur constituency in Konkan.

Before joining the AAP, Sawant alleged that the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led UPA were two sides of the same coin, who are implementing rightist agenda in the country. He said both the governments were anti-farmers, anti-labours and anti-downtrodden. Both were dividing the people in the name of religion, Sawant alleged.