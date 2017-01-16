Kherwadi police cracks whip on bike racing

The Kherwadi police on Saturday night carried out a crackdown on young bikers race on the reclamation stretch in Bandra as well on the western express highway. These areas have witnessed several accidents, including fatal ones, in the past few years due to racing.

According to the Kherwadi police, they put up a nakabandi at Dipakwadi near Gausia mosque on the northbound stretch of western express highway and on the Bandra reclamation to deter bikers from racing.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Patil of Kherwadi police station said, “Zonal deputy commissioner of police Virendra Mishra had ordered the crackdown and we have caught five bike riders for racing near the reclamation grounds.”

He added, “They tried to escape when apprehended but we managed to nab all five of them. About 15 bikes were also seized. We have handed the case over to the Bandra police.”

Assistant police inspector Raghvendrasingh Kshirsagar of Kherwadi police station said that another five bikers were arrested for rash driving during the nakabandi. They were booked under appropriate sections of the IPC and later released on bail.

