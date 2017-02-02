Kin of boy shot dead in Ambernath near Mumbai were preparing for birthday

The family of a Class 6 boy who was shot dead at Ambernath near Ulhasnagar on Wednesday was gearing up to

celebrate his 13th birthday on April 2.

Pratik’s father, Bhaskar Gaikwad, 35, works in a factory and is a resident of Ambernath (East). Pratik was shot at during a baby shower ritual at a temple at 2am on Wednesday, said the police.

The police arrested three people — Atish Ashok Gaikwad, 25, Ashish Ashok Gaikwad, 21, and Kabir Naresh Gaikwad, 30 — while a fourth suspect, Satyajit Naresh Gaikwad, 26 — is on the run.

“Pratik was looking forward to celebrating his birthday on April 2 and was very excited about it. Until now, we had not celebrated his birthday owing to household issues, but this time we decided to mark the occasion by inviting friends and relatives. He was affable at home and never fought with anyone,” said Pratik’s sister, Priti,18.

On Tuesday, he came home at 7pm after attending his school and playing with his friends, said Priti .

“As there was the baby shower ceremony, he told us that he was going to attend it. We were initially scared as he did not came home by 2am. We also went to the house of an accused but it was locked. When we asked other relatives of the accused men, they were silent and said they are not aware of my brother’s whereabouts,” said the sister.

The family members alleged that they were not told about the death of their son immediately and searched for him in the area.

As Pratik did not return home till 3 am, the family lodged a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, a few locals and Kabir, a suspect, took the boy’s body to the hospital.

“The police took us to the Central Hospital where we saw Pratik’s body and Kabir,” said the victim’s cousin, Vinod, 26, who works in a private firm.

The victim was hit in the chest, said the police. The family of the main accused, Satyajit, fires in the air during functions to show off and intimidate people in the area, said Vinod.

