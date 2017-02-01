Kingpin in Ephedrine haul brought to Thane

The kingpin in the Ephedrine drug haul case who was arrested by the Gujarat police on January 9, was brought to Thane on Wednesday and would be produced in court by afternoon.

The kingpin — identified as Kishoresingh Bhavsingh Rathod — was absconding soon after the Thane police raided Avon Pharma life sciences limited at Solapur.

Soon after his arrest, his driver, Bharat Kathiya, 38, too was caught on January 24 from Gujarat. As per police sources, Kishoresingh Rathod was in continuos contact with international drug baron Vicky Goswami who was arrested on Sunday by US- DEA from Kenya and later taken to USA for investigation.

A police officer from Thane commissionerate said, “Kishoresingh Rathod has played a vital role in the drug cartel. He was the main link to transport ephedrine drug from Solapur to Gujarat and from there to Kenya. The driver too helped with arranging trucks from Gujarat to Solapur for the transport.”

“Rathod was on the run along with his driver and they used to be in touch with their relatives and other friends to know the police action and accordingly they change hiding locations. We have gathered all the evidence against them and Rathod will be produced in court on Wednesday afternoon”, ACP Bharat Shelkhe.

Also read

Mumbai ephedrine haul kingpin Vicky Goswami held in Kenya, taken to US

Ephedrine haul: Kingpin’s driver held