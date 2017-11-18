Kopardi rape convicts must receive strictest punishment, says Maharashtra CM

With the sessions court convicting all three suspects of the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kopardi, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he hoped that the guilty received the “strictest punishment”. He added that the verdict could be seen as a kind of justice for the girl and her family. Political leaders and organisers of Maratha silent rallies have also demanded that the convicts be given the death sentence.

“The Kopardi incident is a blot on the progressive image of Maharashtra. It also shows the mentality of the accused. We hope that the accused receive the maximum punishment so such incidents are not repeated,” said Ashok Chavan, state Congress president and Member of Parliament (MP) from Nanded.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state chief Sunil Tatkare also demanded the death sentence for the convicts.“To curb such incidents in the state, all three convicts should be hanged to death.”

Nanasaheb Kute Patil, one of the organisers of the Maratha rallies, said the verdict strengthened the peoples’ trust in India’s judicial system. “However, the case will become a lesson for others only if the convicts are sent to gallows,” Patil told HT.