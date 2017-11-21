Labelling error results in sale, purchase of ‘veterinary medicines’ for human use in Mumbai

The Naupada Police have booked four people, a Thane-based pharmacy and a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company for sale and purchase of ‘veterinary medicines’ for human use. The case was filed on Sunday.

Investigating officer C Jadhav from Naupada police station said cases were registered immediately after receiving complaints from the FDA.

“Investigation revealed that it was a labelling error. Samples sent to the lab for testing revealed that medicines were fit for human use. However, it is a case of negligence,” he said.

He added that based on random checks by the FDA, the Delhi-based manufacturer was booked for providing wrongly-labelled medicines at various pharmacies.

“A case has been registered against the manufacturer as well,” Jadhav said.

The officers had seized 82 medicines from the pharmacy and another 3,000 from various wholesalers and retailers from in and around Thane.

An officer from Naupada police station said, “Based on the complaint received from Food and Drug Administration (FDA), offences have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Drug and Cosmetic Act, 1940.”