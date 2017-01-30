 Lalbaug flyover develops crack, was shut for sometime | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Lalbaug flyover develops crack, was shut for sometime

mumbai Updated: Jan 30, 2017 10:31 IST
This is the second incident in the last four months when traffic was halted on the crucial connector as the cracks developed.(HT FILE PHOTO)

Following cracks on the expansion joints on the Lalbaug flyover (towards Byculla) on Monday morning, vehicular traffic had to be stopped on both, the north and south-bound sides, for sometime and it was later opened for light motor vehicle (LMV).

Vehicular movement was restricted from 7am as repair works were on. This is the second incident in the last four months when traffic was halted on the crucial connector as the cracks developed. The incident happened in November last month when Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials undertook extensive repair works.

The 2.45 km flyover was built at a cost of Rs140 crore in 2011 by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). It is the fifth flyover on the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

