Lalbaugcha Raja: Looks of Mumbai’s favourite Ganesh mandal from 2012 to 2017

The most visited Ganesh mandal of Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal revealed the first look of the idol on Monday.

Here are the five looks of the idol over the past five years

2017

This year, the idol has been modelled on the second avatar of Lord Vishnu. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

This year, the Ganesha idol has been sculpted to resemble the Korma avatar — the second avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The idol rests a tortoise throne against the backdrop designed Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a famous art director and production designer from Bollywood, of a Gajraj Mahal.

2016

The look of 2016. (HT)

The idol seated on owl which is considered to be Goddess Laxmi’s ‘vahana’

2015

The filmy special look. (HT)

The Sheesh Mahal, decorated like the sets of the Hindi cinema classic Mughal-E-Azam.

2014

The regal idol. (HT)

2013