BJP MLA drives Lamborghini to Maharashtra legislature; wife had crashed car into auto

mumbai Updated: Apr 06, 2017 16:02 IST
Faisal Malik
bjp

BJP MLA Narendra Mehta along with the Lamborghini outside Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT)

The yellow Lamborghini, which hit headlines last year after the wife of a BJP MLA drove it into an autorickshaw within seconds of taking it out for the first time, is back in focus. Mira-Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta was spotted with the luxury car at the state legislature on Thursday.

Mehta had gifted the Rs 5.5-crore car to his wife, Suman, on her birthday in August last year. Suman had lost control of the car seconds after she started driving while trying to take a turn and rammed it into a stationary autorickshaw.

On Thursday, Mehta drove the car to Vidhan Bhavan at Nariman Point around 11am and left soon after the media spotted him with the wheels.

Mehta is a businessman-turned-politician, who is also involved in construction, healthcare and education projects on the outskirts of Mumbai. He was elected to the state Assembly for the first time in 2014. Having started his career as a politician in 1997, Mehta was the mayor at Mira-Bhayander and also the district president of the BJP until 2014.

