BJP MLA drives Lamborghini to Maharashtra legislature; wife had crashed car into auto

The yellow Lamborghini, which hit headlines last year after the wife of a BJP MLA drove it into an autorickshaw within seconds of taking it out for the first time, is back in focus. Mira-Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta was spotted with the luxury car at the state legislature on Thursday.

Mehta had gifted the Rs 5.5-crore car to his wife, Suman, on her birthday in August last year. Suman had lost control of the car seconds after she started driving while trying to take a turn and rammed it into a stationary autorickshaw.

WATCH: BJP MLA Narendra Mehta's wife rams newly gifted Lamborghini into an auto rickshaw, in Maharashtra (Aug 27th)https://t.co/k1HAvFJTOe — ANI (@ANI_news) August 30, 2016

On Thursday, Mehta drove the car to Vidhan Bhavan at Nariman Point around 11am and left soon after the media spotted him with the wheels.

Mehta is a businessman-turned-politician, who is also involved in construction, healthcare and education projects on the outskirts of Mumbai. He was elected to the state Assembly for the first time in 2014. Having started his career as a politician in 1997, Mehta was the mayor at Mira-Bhayander and also the district president of the BJP until 2014.

