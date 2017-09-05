Last day of Ganeshotsav: Expect fewer buses on Mumbai’s streets, but 12 extra trains for devotees

Less than 50% of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will ply in Mumbai on Tuesday, as roads are set to be congested, owing to the number of visarjan processions.

Railway authorities, however, said 12 extra suburban services will run after midnight, for the convenience of devotees returning home.

“Several roads in the city and its suburbs will be shut to traffic. Traffic will be diverted on to bus routes. Fewer people travel by buses on Anant Chaturthi, the last day of Ganapati. This is why only 1,687 of 3,407 buses will ply during the second half of the day,” said the BEST Spokesperson.

Of the extra late-night services, the Western Railway will run four, while the Central Railway will run rest eight — four each on the main and harbour line. WR authorities said they would run extra services between Churchgate and Virar from 1.15am.