Lataji is absolutely fine and healthy, says singer’s niece

On Thursday evening, rumours were rife that veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar had fallen seriously ill. But when HT contacted Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna Shah, she shot down the “laughable report” and said that the singer was not unwell at all.

“You can safely write that Lataji is absolutely fine and healthy. In fact, she is busy shopping right now,” said Rachna. Earlier too, unsubstantiated reports had cropped up about Mangeshkar’s deteriorating health.

The legendary singer’s career started in 1942 and has spanned over seven decades. She has been honoured with India’s highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 1989 by the Government of India. She has also been awarded the Bharat Ratna which is India’s highest civilian award.

