Leads dry up for cops in Vile Parle physiotherapist rape-murder case

The police seem to have hit a dead end in their investigation into the murder of a 25-year-old physiotherapist found dead in her home in Vile Parle (East) in December last year. Reason: None of the DNA samples collected from the suspects were found in the crime scene.

On December 6, 2016, the body of the physiotherapist was found with jeans tied around her neck. The post- mortem report revealed the victim was sexually assaulted and strangulated with her pair of jeans. The police also claimed the murdered used their hands to choke her to ensure she dies. The accused then set the room on fire in an apparent bid to destroy any evidence, the police said.

A burn mark was found on her chest, said police sources. Neighbours were alerted only after smoke began emanating from her house, the police said. The police had collected blood samples of a few suspects and had sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina to match the DNA found on the victim’s clothes, burnt items and other samples from the murder spot.

FSL, which treated the case as top priority, tested the samples, and submitted a report to Vile Parle police station stating none of the samples matched the DNA found on the crime scene.

“The blood samples of a few suspects, the victim’s clothes and burnt items from the residence were sent to the FSL. The case was treated as top priority,” said BB Daundkar, former director of Kalina FSL, who retired on 31 December last month.

“We suspect a few people and their blood samples were taken, but the DNA reports are negative. We are not getting any clues in the case,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity. “We questioned more than 100 people, including her boyfriend, neighbours and several others known to the victim,” he said.

This has made the police think the murder could have been committed by an unknown person. But even this theory does not hold water because there was no forceful entry into the victim’s house, the police said.

On the day of the incident, three girls were with the victim till 11.45 pm and the murder took place between 12am to 3.30am, the police said. They questioned the girls and their mobile phones including victim’s were checked, but no clue has been found.

The police said the cause of fire is not established, but the accused may have set books on fire thinking it will spread and destruct evidence.

