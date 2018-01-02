Learn film-making, medicine, other programmes at IIT-Bombay

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), has planned to diversify its offerings by introducing a variety of new academic programmes, including those on film-making, finance, commerce, fine arts and medicine.

The proposed initiative is part of IIT-B’s ‘Strategic Plan (2017-22)’ - a document that provides new vision, mission and goals to the institute for five years. The institute has set for itself 10 goals, which are enhancing engagement with society and industry, broadening funding base and attracting international students and faculty.

One of the goals set by the institute is to start new undergraduate programs in existing disciplines as well as the disciplines not present in the Institute. “Both these forms of expansion will make the student body more diverse in their interests and the educational offerings,” reads the document.

The Institute plans to develop expertise in areas related to the needs of the local industry and business of the city. This includes a new master’s program in film-making, as it’s considered relevant for the large film industry in Mumbai.

IIT-B is also mulling a new master’s programme in fine arts to strengthen the existing design education programmes.

Mumbai being the commercial capital of India, the Institute will explore specialised programs to address the needs of this sector, including programmes related to finance, commerce, data science and corporate law.

“The Institute has built considerable strength in technology and science related to the healthcare sector with strong research programs in these areas, some of which are in collaboration with researchers in medical colleges,” the document reads.

The strategic plan was developed after consulting students, faculty members and other stakeholders at IIT Bombay.