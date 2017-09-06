Leopard attack near Mumbai: Pet dog and calf killed, pani-puri vendor attacked

The forest department on Wednesday set up camera traps in villages of Palghar district after a leopard killed a pet dog and a calf on Sunday night, while another leopard attacked a pani-puri vendor on Tuesday afternoon. The officials said trap cages will be set up once they zero in on the animal’s location.

Panic spread among residents of Khatali, Bhavangadh, Virathan, Vedi, Chatale, Mathane, and other villages Saphale after they found that a leopard had killed a pet dog owned by Pravin Patil in the veranda of his bungalow on Sunday night. Later, the animal killed a calf owned by Pandarinath Patil.

“The leopard did not eat either of the animals,” said Nanasaheb Ladkat, deputy conservator of forests, Dahanu division. “We have installed four camera traps to identify the animal’s movements and will capture him soon. Iron cages have been kept at the Saphale office.”

Officials said Pandarinath is eligible for a compensation from the government and will get anywhere between Rs3,000 to Rs15,000 once they receive autopsy report of the calf from a government doctor.

In the second incident, Vishal Satam, forest guard, Boisar forest department, a leopard was spotted in the vicinity of the Yeshwant Shristi building in Boisar. When the local residents tried to scare the leopard away after it hid in a Jain temple adjacent to the building, the scared animal attacked Chandrakant Gawde, who runs a pani-puri stall near the temple.

“The leopard is hiding somewhere in Rawtepada. Night patrolling has been intensified from Dandipada to Rawtepada. The animal will be captured soon,” said Satam.

He said residents have been warned not to leave their homes after 7pm.

“With the monsoon receding, leopards will now leave their natural habitat in search of fowl and domestic animals to prey on. Hence, they can now be spotted near residential buildings and hiding in tall grass,” he added.