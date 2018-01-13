Light pollution: South Mumbai gymkhanas asked to switch off floodlights by 10pm

After residents complained of light pollution, the Mumbai city collector asked all gymkhanas in Marine Drive to switch off floodlights by 10pm. An order issued by the collector’s office also said the district administration will ask the state government to draft norms around light pollution and flood light setups in the city with consultation from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Mumbai police.

HT had reported on November 28 that for the last two years south Mumbai residents have been having sleepless nights with glaring lights from Wilson Gymkhana grounds facing their homes. Kalbadevi resident Nilesh Desai filed more than 20 complaints with the police and the district collector’s office. Both departments issued notices to Wilson Gymkhana highlighting that bright lights were a nuisance for residents.

The collector’s office on Wednesday directed the Wilson Gymkhana to come up with a plan to change directions of flood lights to ensure they don’t affect locals and cause accidents at Marine Drive. A circular highlighting these guidelines will be sent to all gymkhanas soon, the order said. “The complainant made his statement regarding the trouble caused by floodlights. The collector instructed Wilson Gymkhana to use floodlights till 10pm,” read the order. “Considering the police complaint, the directives and corrective measures need to be implemented within 10 to 15 days, and conveyed to this office.”

Last month, a meeting was chaired by Mumbai city collector Sampada Mehta, Desai and a representative from Wilson Gymkhana. Based on the meeting, the collector’s office issued the order on Wednesday. “Like we have norms for noise pollution, there should be norms for light pollution, and the collector agreed with this point. She also said there is no need to have events beyond 10pm and more awareness on light pollution is needed,” said Desai.

Officials from Wilson Gymkhana said they will follow all the guidelines. “We are already switching off floodlights at 10pm. We are working on a plan to change the direction of the lights, and will submit the draft to the collector’s office soon. We will also work with local residents to ensure they face no further difficulty,” said Amin Pawar, senior manager, Wilson Gymkhana, who attended the meeting with the collector.