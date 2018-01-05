Like the traffic cops, RTOs in Maharashtra can soon issue e-challans to violators

The Regional Transport Officers (RTO) will soon be able to issue spot tickets or e-challans to motorists violating the Motor Vehicles Act, much like the traffic cops.

Also, the fine can be paid online instantly.

The Maharashtra government has planned to buy 1,341 handheld, internet enabled e-challan machines, worth Rs10 crores for RTO offices across the state.

Each device is expected to cost around Rs75,000 and the department will buy them either through online bidding or through reverse auction process. The state has already implemented web-based, upgraded versions of VAHAN and SARATHI systems that store vehicle details and driving licence details respectively.

A transport department official said that the RTO officials will able to extract details of any vehicle or driving licence accessing these two databases by using the web-enabled devices.

The RTOs will also be able to collect fine from the offenders instantly.“The machines will allow people to pay the fine amount online,” said the official.

As soon as the officials issue the e-challan through the gadget, the details will get updated on the national servers, along with the exact location. This data will also be useful for the transport department.

Apart from Mumbai, traffic cops in a few other cities have already started using e-challans. The RTOs are however sceptical about the use of the machines and expressed fear that the e-challan machines should not meet the same fate as smart card readers that were ultimately scrapped.