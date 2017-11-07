Live in Bandra West? Beware, Mumbai civic body has found 600 mosquito-breeding sites

With dengue cases on the rise, the civic body is cracking down on mosquito-breeding spots across the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found more than 600 mosquito-breeding spots in Bandra (West) and collected fines amounting to more than Rs2 lakh. While some residents said the civic body’s preventive measures are inadequate, others said citizens were just as much at fault.

Action for Good governance and Networking in India (AGNI), a Mumbai-based NGO, said the BMC needed to resort to methods such as fumigating in the morning and evening, and using liquid oil to kill larvae in stagnant water.

Seeking help online Lately, citizens have taken to Twitter to reach out help civic authorities identify breeding spots. Celebrity Jose Covaco, who tweeted about the issue, said there has been an unusually high number of dengue cases in the area.

“In a month, three people I know were diagnosed with dengue. Residents are also at fault as they fail to check water tanks, balconies, plants and even AC trays for mosquitoes,” he said.

MLA Ashish Shelar replied, saying the fumigation process will begin soon.

“Construction sites across the city use a lot of water, which becomes stagnant, giving mosquitoes a breeding site. Action should be taken against the BMC for apathy when dengue cases are reported in such localities. Residents hesitate to report potential breeding spots as they are scared of being heavily fined,” said Nikhil Desai, a member.

Ankita Maini, who lives on St Paul road, told HT that the BMC did not fog the locality regularly.

Civic data shows that the BMC issued 678 notices in Bandra (West) from January to October 31. Of Rs50 lakh collected as fines across 24 wards, Rs2.02 lakh was collected from this ward.

“The BMC’s role is to check public places. The easiest thing residents can do is empty open containers,” said Rajan Naringrekar, insecticide officer, BMC.