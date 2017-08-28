Live or work in south Mumbai? You can’t park your cars on the road anymore

In bid to decongest south Mumbai, the traffic police has banned parking vehicles on the street. After the no-parking rule facilitated smooth traffic flow during Maratha Morcha, which took place on August 8, the police decided to implement it permanently. They put it into practice from August 21.

Similarly, parking of heavy vehicles would also be banned on roads in south Mumbai.

Police found the decreasing number of parking space in south Mumbai compared to the number of vehicles a cause of concern. The traffic police officials said there are 22 lakh four -wheelers (owned by residents and officer goers who come to south Mumbai) and of these only 3.3 lakh vehicles have parking space. While of the remaining, just 15% of the vehicles get a parking spot in south Mumbai in the 47 pay-and-park spaces operated by agencies such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Railways, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The officials added that the menace of illegal and double parking on roads cause traffic snarls. To solve this problem, the traffic police have made south Mumbai a ‘no parking’ zone. Taking lessons from the parking restrictions during the recent Maratha Morcha, the traffic police are now strengthening the BMC pay-and-park spaces and discouraging parking of vehicles on roads.

“The entire south Mumbai to Senapati Bapat Marg near Pheonix is on a priority list,” said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (Traffic). “The taxis can pick up and drop passengers but parking is strictly not allowed. There are two BMC pay-and-park areas near the Cadbury junction which would be made better for vehicles to utilise the space.”

The traffic police have made it clear to the authorities of Pheonix Mills that they must have designated parking areas for shoppers and allow taxis just pick ups and drops in front of the gate. The taxis should not be allowed to park inside or out. However, on the E-Moses Road single lane parking would be allowed.

They were currently targeting vehicles parked on footpaths and those double parked on roads, he added.