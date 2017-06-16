Highlights: 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Abu Salem, 5 more convicted, next hearing on June 19

A designated court of Terrorist And Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act has pronounced its verdict against the seven accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts today. Six were found guilty, while accused Abdul Qayyum was acquitted.

On March 12, 1993, a series of 12 blasts rocked Mumbai, killing 257 people and injuring 713 others. Here are the sites of the blasts.

The accused, Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Karimullah Shaikh, Mohammad Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya and Abdul Qayyum, appeared in court today.

1.43 pm: The next hearing will be held on June 19, when the date for arguments on the quantum of sentences will be decided.

1.24 pm: As the court has pronounced verdicts against the seven accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, here’s a look at what the city was like in the aftermath of the bombings.

1.22 pm: Court says it believes that the prosecution failed to prove charges against Riyaz Siddiqui for conspiracy.

1.19 pm: All the accused were acquitted of the charge of waging war against the nation.

1.14 pm: Accused Abdul Qayyum is acquitted. Qayyum was held on February 13, 2007, and charged with accompanying Abu Salem to Sanjay Dutt’s house to deliver arms and ammunition.

1.13 pm: Court finds accused Riyaz Siddiqui guilty under TADA, but not for conspiracy. He was held on August 2, 2005, and charged with transporting explosives in a van, which were later used in the blasts.

1.04 pm: Accused Abu Salem is held guilty. Court holds that was one of the main conspirators, and had supplied a gun to actor Sanjay Dutt. Salem was held on August 2, 2005, and was charged with supplying arms, ammunition and hand grenades to the co-accused.

12.57 pm: Accused Karimullah Shaikh is convicted. He was held on August 21, 2008, and charged with smuggling arms into the country through the Shekhadi coast of Raigad district.

12. 50 pm: The court held that Tahir facilitated the supply of arms and the training of the accused in Pakistan. It termed his role “communal” and said he was one of the initiators of the conspiracy. “With this kind of indulgence, he must be held directly responsible,” held the court.

12.49 pm: Accused Tahir Merchant is found guilty.

12.44 pm: Court finds accused Firoz Khan guilty of participating in conspiratorial meetings held at Dawood Ibrahim’s Dubai residence.

What we know about Firoz One of the men accused of involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, he was arrested on February 5, 2010, and charged with arranging transportation and distribution of arms, ammunition and explosives.

12.35 pm: Dossa is found guilty of attending conspiracy meetings in India and Dubai, arranging for arms with his brother, Mohammed, and making travel arrangements so the other accused could meet Dawood Ibrahim.

12.27 pm: Accused Mustafa Dossa is found guilty of conspiracy. The court holds that he was a member of the core conspiracy team.

What we know about Dossa Accused Mustafa Dossa helped the prime co-conspirators hatch the plot by holding the group’s first meeting at his Dubai residence.He had sent them the first consignment of arms, that landed at the Dighi Jetty. He financed their trips from India to Dubai,made arrangements for their stay and took several co-accused to Dawood Ibrahim’s house for another conspiratorial meeting, recruited and arranged for green-channel entry into Pakistan for several co-accused, who were then trained to use arms, ammunitions and explosives.

12:25 pm: Accused Abu Salem is wearing a red-checked shirt and navy blue trousers. He has shaved his head, say sources.

12.12 pm: As verdict nears, here are five things you need to know about the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

12.01 pm: Proceedings in the case begin. Verdict expected soon.

11.57 am: “Justice delayed is justice denied,” says Kirti Ajmera, one of the victims, ahead of today’s verdict.

11.44 am: How one man helped trap a hundred: While we wait for proceedings to begin, let’s take a look at Jan Khan Usman Khan, the man who helped Mumbai police unmask the conspirators behind the blast.

11.38 am: Abu Salem walks into court. The proceedings will now begin.

11.24 am: Abu Salem spotted inside a police van near Vashi toll naka, on his way to the court.

11.03 am: All the accused, excluding Abu Salem, are brought inside the courtroom, which is packed with lawyers.

11.02 am: Special public prosecutor Deepak Salvi has arrived in court.

10.57 am: The accused reach court.

Police conducting checks before letting people into the court. (HT Photo)

10.53 am: Only one of the court’s several gates is open for litigants. The rest are shut to the general public.

10.32 am: Accused Mustafa Dossa leaves for TADA court in a police van from Arthur Road Jail.

10.24 am: Security around the court has been beefed up, say sources.

10.10 am: The accused in the 1993 blasts case are being taken from Arthur Road Jail to the sessions court.