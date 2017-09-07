LLB, BEd students in Maharashtra now need NOC to change colleges mid-course

Students pursuing law and teachers’ training programmes in University of Mumbai (MU) have protested the new rule that requires them to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) from their college if they want to change the institute midway through a course.

In the circular issued on August 31, the state Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) included NOC in the list of documents that the students pursuing three and five-year LLB, BEd, MEd, BPEd and MPEd must furnish while applying to a new college. However, students have complained that their current the colleges are refusing to issue NOC, unless they cancel their enrolment.

The rule has put the students in a fix, as they don’t want to take the risk of cancelling their current enrolment and then being denied admission in any other institute. “If a student wants to take transfer, he’ll have to cancel his enrolment and if he doesn’t get admission to any other college he’ll be left in a lurch. This policy has effectively made college transfer impossible,” said Ashutosh Paibhale, a student at Government Law College, Churchgate.

Sunita Khariwal, principal, KC College of Law, Churchgate, said that the colleges are merely following the college transfer norms laid down by MU. “We cannot issue an NOC if a student is still enrolled in the college. The student may reapply for admission, if they want, however their admission will depend on the availability of the seats,” she said.

However, an official from the state Common Entrance Test cell said that the colleges cannot insist on cancellation of enrolment to issue the document. “The NOC simply affirms that a student has cleared all the examinations and has paid all the dues to the college, and that the college has no objections if the student want to leave the institute. As long as a student’s application for transfer is under consideration of DHE’s high power committee and he doesn’t get admitted to a new college, his original enrolment remains intact,” he said.

The official suggested that by refusing NOCs the colleges are to retain the students. “The colleges must understand that if students wants to go to a better institute you cannot stop them,” he said

The students, on the other hand, want the state to do away with the new rules. “The NOC requirement at the time of application, is not only arbitrary, but also creates a major hindrance to the only opportunity of betterment of college, placement and overall student development,” said Paibhale.