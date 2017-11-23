Locals tie suspected thief to tree, beat him to death in Mumbai, 3 arrested

Three men were arrested from a chawl in Borivli on Wednesday for allegedly beating a man to death on Tuesday night as they suspected him of being a thief. They tied him to a tree for hours and dumped his body on the on road the next morning, said the police.

This is the second such incident this year in Mumbai when a person was tied to a tree and beaten to death after being suspected of committing a theft. Last month, a suspected thief was beaten to death in Madh area of Malad (West).

According to the MHB colony police, the incident took place around 11.30 pm on Tuesday in Vichare compound in Borivali (West). The police said the man, who was killed, has not been identified yet.

Ashok Jadhav, senior police inspector, MHB colony, said, “On Wednesday morning, they used a tempo to dump his body on a footpath near Gokhale College in Borivali.”

The police found the body at 2.20pm and the autopsy confirmed that he was beaten to death.Police then asked people in the locality if they knew anything about that man and that led them to the accused — Omkar Sawant, Pradip Kamble and Satya Nair.

An FIR has been filed against them under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 109 (Punishment of abetment) and 34 (common intention).