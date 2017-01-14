Lokayukta asks why BJP MP in Mumbai didn’t do rural stint as doctor

Three months after Hindustan Times carried a report on how Dr Heena Gavit, Member of Parliament (MP) from Nandurbar district, skipped her mandatory medical bond services in a rural centre and refused to pay Rs50 lakh in penalty, the Lokayukta office has taken cognisance of the matter.

The Lokayukta on Friday directed the dean of Sir JJ Hospital, her alma mater, and the director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) to submit a report, explaining the anomalies in the case.

On October 21, HT reported that Gavit was given all her original documents despite the fact that she had failed to honour one year bond service after completing her Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital. The information was revealed through a Right to Information application filed by activist Chetan Kothari.

Requesting action against both Sir JJ Hospital and Director DMER, for the alleged undue favour granted to the youngest MP from Maharashtra, who is a daughter of former health minister Vijaykumar Gavit, Kothari had said, “This is a clear case of corruption in which rules were bent to favour the MP. A normal candidate would not have been allowed to bypass the rules.”

The Lokayukta office confirmed they have registered the complaint made on December 2. “We direct Dr Tatyarao Lahane, dean of JJ Hospital and Dr Pravin Shingare, director of DMER, to submit a report. Details about the action will be forwarded to you accordingly,” said the letter issued by the Lokayukta office.

DMER sources said the reason Gavit chose to skip the bond were because she contested elections immediately after her MD exams. “Had she chosen to serve the bond for one year, she would have lost the chance of contesting elections and would have had to wait for five more years. Paying the bond penalty money would’ve tarnished her image, hence it was easier to give a miss to the rural stint,” said a top official from DMER. Ironically, he added, improving rural health services was Dr Gavit’s main agenda of her manifesto.

The rule:

After the final exam, every student from medical, dental and super specialty fields has to serve at an assigned health care centre governed by the state for a year. Students who dishonour the bond service have to pay between Rs15 lakh and Rs2.5 crore, depending on the course. A government resolution to this effect was passed in May 2010.

Tweaking the bond rules

The state plans to issue a government resolution to exempt lawmakers from the mandatory bond service. The move, activists claim, is only to favour the likes of Dr Gavit, since merely a handful of doctors are in the field of active politics.

