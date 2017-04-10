Lonavla double murder: Cops interrogate 200 suspects, but fail to make breakthrough

A week after two engineering students were bludgeoned to death in Lonavla, investigators said they have not been able to make headway in the case, despite interrogating more than 200 suspects.

According to officials, investigators have interrogated suspects in other cases and criminals on record. However, they have been let off.

“No breakthrough so far. The investigation is ongoing,” Pune superintendent of police Suvez Haq told Hindustan Times through a text message.

Senior police officials said eight teams were formed to probe the double murder that rattled residents of the tranquil hill station last Monday. Police are in the process of tracing the victims’ mobiles phones, which were stolen from the site of the murder.

The bodies of Sarthak Wakchoure, 22, and Shruti Dumbre, 21, were found on April 3. Both were naked and had their hands tied behind their backs. They were bludgeoned to death with a blunt object. Police officials said injury marks were found on girl’s body. The preliminary post-mortem report did not indicate sexual assault.

Sarthak and Shruti were final-year students of Sinhgad Engineering College, Lonavla. Sarthak, a resident of Rahuri in Ahmednagar, was studying mechanical engineering. Shruti, who is from Otur in Pune, was pursuing a course in computer engineering.

According to Shruti’s friend, Sarthak and she had planned the outing. Shruti, who lived in the campus hostel, had told her friends that she was going out and would return late. “We waited till it was late before finally informing the college authorities when Shruti did not return,” said a friend, who did not wish to be named.

Police said a bike belonging to one of the victims was lying at the spot where the bodies were found.

Officials said they were investigating several potential angles, but suspect that the motive behind the murder was robbery. On Saturday, the victims’ parents met senior police officials and demanded that the culprits be apprehended soon. Sarthak’s parents alleged that the victims were killed by ‘hardened criminals’.

Sarthak’s friend said the victim was an artist, who aspired to serve the country by joining the defense forces. “Sarthak always wanted to join the Indian Army. Deep down, however, he was an artist who shot two documentaries,” said his friend Shubham Pandit.

Shruti was the most educated person in her family and was to soon be employed at IT giant Accenture, in Pune.

