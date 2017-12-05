London mayor Sadiq Khan meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, talks of mass transport cooperation

While signing the letter of intent for the inclusion of Mumbai as member in the World Cultural Forum, London mayor Sadiq Khan pushed for the cooperation between Mumbai and London in various sectors, including mass transportation, building safety and fire fighting. Khan called on chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, in the presence of Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and deputy high commissioner in Mumbai, Crispin Simon.

During the meeting, Khan said the signing of the letter indicated that the India-UK year of culture was being celebrated. He added that he was keen to learn more about Mumbai’s mass transportation system. “I met Bollywood personalities yesterday and was happy to learn that they were keen to set up state-of-the art studios in London. I was happy to hear that they find many similarities between the two cities, be it skyscrapers or water bodies, ” he said.

Fadnavis said Mumbai was established as India’s financial capital, but there was a need to transform it into the world’s financial and technological hub. He said cooperation between the two cities, in the fields of public transport and medical tourism, must increase. He also shared his experience of visiting London to study transport services.

Civic chief Ajoy Mehta sought London’s cooperation to develop fire safety norms and measures to avert accidents. He added that lessons could be learnt from London’s successful firefighting during the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Khan said London city was ready to face the challenges of the 22nd century. He said cooperation between the two cities will help both upgrade their systems.