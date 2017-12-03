London, Mumbai have similar personalities, says mayor Sadiq Khan

The similar personalities of London and Mumbai should pave the way for greater interaction between the two cities, their first ethnic minority mayor, Sadiq Khan, said in the city on Sunday.

Khan proposed stronger ties in trade, films production and filming, improving air quality, and tackling climate change. “London and Mumbai have similar personalities, and shared hurdles and aspirations. Greater cultural ties are possible between the two cities. Many popular movies such as Slumdog Millionaire, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Lion were shot in London, and I want to continue inviting the Bollywood fraternity to do pre- and post-production work on their films in London.”

Khan called British Prime Minister Theresa May’s move to tighten visa norms ‘a big mistake’. “I will lobby against all odds to liberalise visa norms, making it easier for Indian students to work in London following their academic degree. The new rules have resulted in students choosing to study in Canada and the United States of America, instead of UK. Students are a great asset to London, not only because of the fees, but also because of the work they bring with them.”

Khan said the purpose of Brexit was to trade with countries like India, which brings more business to the UK than all EU countries put together. “I want to convey that ‘London is open’. The purpose of my visit is to welcome Indians to London, post UK’s exit from the European Union (EU),” he said.

Khan is scheduled to meet Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. “There are partnerships in the pipeline with the government, but I cannot announce that right now,” he said.

Khan’s visit to Mumbai forms the first leg of his visit to India, followed by one to Delhi and Amritsar. He will then travel to Pakistan.