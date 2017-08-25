Looking for fastest route home during Ganpati traffic snarls in Mumbai? Just check Twitter

Want to get home quickly and safely? Just check Twitter before you hit the road. As Ganeshotsav celebrations intensify, traffic congestion is expected to worsen as major roads will be shut. Not to worry, Ridlr and the Mumbai police’s official Twitter handles will help you ensure a smooth commute.

The city police’s Twitter handle was launched on December 28, 2015. It reaches 34.68 lakh people, providing accurate traffic updates. Motorists can tweet the police about traffic snarls or in case of any untoward incidents.

The Mumbai police commissioner’s Twitter handle, which 19.15 lakh people follow, also disseminates up-to-date information about traffic in the city.

Ridlr, with a reach of 28.65 lakh Mumbaiites, helps commuters connect, warn each other of blocked routes and find alternatives for a snarl-free journey.

“We work closely with the Mumbai traffic police, BEST and railways, to pass on information about roads closed on specific days, diversions that can be used and extra buses and trains that are plying,” said a Ridlr spokesperson. The transit app has been associated with Mumbai traffic police for the past five years.

The Mumbai police’s Twitter handle not only broadcasts information, but also acts as a watchdog.

In September last year, they arrested four people for circulating false messages on Whatsapp groups. The group was booked for promoting enmity between religious groups and criminal conspiracy. The handle also keeps a close watch on content posted on the social media and acts against those spreading hatred.

Where to expect snarls

The Mumbai traffic police will shut 53 roads for traffic during Ganeshotsav. About 54 roads will be turned into one-way streets, while 99 roads will be closed for parking. These restrictions will be imposed from midnight to 6 am the next day for four days. About 21 roads will be shut in south Mumbai in Colaba, Pydhonie, Kalbadevi, Malabar Hill, Tardeo, Bhoiwada. In the eastern suburbs, 20 roads will be shut in Bhandup, Mulund, LBS Road, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Chembur, Dadar TT, Shivaji Park. In the western suburbs, 12 roads in Borivli, Andheri, Kandivli, Aarey colony, Juhu, Vile Parle and Santacruz will be shut for traffic. No vehicles will be allowed on the Babasaheb Ambedkar Road from Bharat Mata Junction to Bawla Compound from 3 pm to 7 pm daily. No north-bound vehicles will be allowed on Sane Guruji Marg from Chinchpokli Railway Bridge. Areas surrounding Lalbaugcha Raja will see traffic restrictions daily.

3,600 traffic police, 500 wardens to handle chaos

The police have set up five traffic police control rooms at important immersion points such as Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Bada Masjid, Bandra, Juhu Chowpatty and Ganesh Ghat-Powai. “The traffic police will set up watch towers at strategic places to monitor the flow of traffic during processions and immersions. About 3,600 traffic policemen and 500 traffic wardens will be deployed,” said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police, traffic. NGOs will also assist the traffic police, with members of the civil defence, Anirudha’s Academy of Disaster Management, road safety patrol teachers, water safety patrol, NSS students and scouts and guides.