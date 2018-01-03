Bandh in Mumbai: Protests gather steam, train services disrupted, roads blocked

Mumbai started Wednesday morning with a lukewarm response to the Maharashtra bandh — called by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar and his associates — but as the day progressed, protests gathered steam, with road blocks, rail rokos, demonstrations and rallies being reported from across the city, as well as neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The morning rush hour saw less vehicular traffic compared to usual, though BEST buses, taxis, radio cabs and autos were out in most parts of the island city and the suburbs. As protests worsened, vehicles went off the streets. By afternoon, parts of arterial roads such as the Western Express Highway, the Eastern Express Highway and Eastern Freeway were blocked by protesters, the traffic police said.

Rasta roko on the Western Express Highway at Borivli on Wednesday afternoon. (Pramod Thakur/HT)

Protests, demonstrations and disruptions have been reported in Parel, Dadar, Goregaon, Khar, Kandivli, Ghatkopar and Mulund, among other areas, the police said.

Trains were running on time during the morning hours despite demonstrations at Thane and Virar stations, but by mid-day services were badly affected and trains are delayed by around 30 minutes after rail rokos were staged on all three corridors of the Central Railway as well as on the Western Railway. Metro services too were partially shut following protests. Trains, however, are less crowded as compared to normal days.

Protesters block trains on platform no. 2 on the central line at Dadar station. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

The impact of the bandh is more visible in the city’s eastern suburbs, which faced the brunt of the agitations on Tuesday, with people staying off the streets, shops remaining closed, and children not going to schools.

With the state education department not declaring a holiday, several schools and colleges stayed open, though many also declared the day off, and the School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA) decided not to ply their buses. All educational institutions that were open saw poor attendance.

Protesters block the Western Express Highway in Bandra. (Satyabrata Tripathy /HT)

Banks and offices in the city are working, but in most areas, shops have either voluntarily stayed shut or been forced to down their shutters.

What is also very visible across the city is police presence. There’s also additional reinforcement at Ghatkopar’s Ramabai Nagar, a Dalit-dominant area where women and children came out in huge numbers to protest on Tuesday.

“Do not believe in or spread rumours, continue with your daily activities. The police administration is there and geared up to deal with any untoward situations,” said Sachin Patil, deputy commissioner of police and spokesperson.

Shop stayed shut at Hindmata, Dadar, among other areas. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

The bandh has limited support, as Ambedkar and his associates have not tried to garner the support of the Opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party combine.

On Tuesday, violent protests erupted in Mumbai, Pune, and other cities across Maharashtra, with protesters damaging buses, blocking roads and railway lines and forcing shops to shut, a day after clashes in Pune district during celebrations to mark the bicentenary of a British-Peshwa war claimed one life and left four others injured.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial inquiry into the Pune incident.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people gather at Bhima Koregaon to mark the anniversary of an 1818 war between the British and the Peshwas. Many Dalit leaders believe the war was won by the British with the help of Dalit soldiers in the regiment, who defeated a large army of the Peshwas, who allegedly instituted oppressive caste practices.