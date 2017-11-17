Madrassa teacher arrested for raping five-year-old student in Mumbai

A 26-year-old madrassa teacher was on Friday arrested for allegedly raping his five-year-old student at Mumbra on Friday.

The accused, Mohammed Sirtaj Latiul Rehman Shaikh, 26, joined the madrassa where the child used to learn Arabic, a month ago. The police said he sexually assaulted the child several times last week.

Vidhya Patil, inspector, Mumbra police station, said, “The incident came to light on Thursday after the child complained of pain in her private parts. She told her parents that the accused touched her inappropriately and threatened to take revenge and stop teaching her if she told anyone about it.”

After the complaint, the accused fled to Nerul. The police laid a trap and arrested him in Mumbra.

“He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO). Shaikh has been involved in several crimes in the past couple of months. He was about to escape to his native place,” said Patil.