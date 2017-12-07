Maha government signs 34 MoUs to improve health care, edu facilities

With an aim to improve health care and education facilities in villages with the help of corporate sector, the state government on Wednesday signed 34 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with various companies. The move is expected to benefit 75 lakh people, with an investment of Rs335 crore through corporate social responsibility (CSR)under public-private partnership.

The MOUs include a proposal and letter of intent (LOI) to Tata Trusts to set up world-class veterinary care training and research centre in Goregaon and Parel with the help of state animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries (ADF) department. Among the proposals is one by the Billion Lives and Center for Digital Financial Inclusion to develop a financial system for Maharashtra village social transformation.

The Maharashtra village social transformation foundation is a joint venture of the state government and corporate companies.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the development “biggest ever public-private partnership that will change the lives of the needy”.

The move is also part of the village social transformation mission adopted by the state government last year that aims to converge all government schemes and activities under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) for transformation of the most backward areas of the state. A corpus fund has also been made for which the state government and corporate will contribute equal share. “This is an important step towards increasing pace of development. Farm distress is only because of non-sustainability and we need to focus more on water conservation, to get rid of this situation,” Fadnavis said.

The corporate companies that have signed MoUs include Tata Trusts, Tata Chemical, Tata Centre of Development-University of Chicago, Inga Foundation-Tata Trusts, Aditya Birla Foundation, ATE Foundation, R Jhunjhunwala Foundation, DMart, Enam Holdings, Wild Life Conservation Trust, Billion Lives and Centre of Digital Financial Inclusion.