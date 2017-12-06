Maha JD(U) chief criticises Nitish Kumar for Sharad Yadav’s Rajya Sabha disqualification

Maharashtra chief of Janata Dal (United) Kapil Patil has criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Sharad Yadav’s disqualification from Rajya Sabha. Patil said the decision is an attack on democracy and the Constitution, as well as a reflection of Kumar’s hypocritical policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dictatorship.

Patil recently merged his political outfit, Lok Bharti, with JD(U), and was appointed as Maharashtra chief. However, since Yadav’s oust, the party has been divided into two factions, a development that is likely to impact its preparations to contest the 2019 state Assembly elections.

Questioning the decision of Rajya Sabha chairman and vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, Patil asked why Yadav had been disqualified when he had not violated any party diktat. “In the absence of violation of a party whip, the decision taken by the chairperson has no ground. Yadav’s disqualification will be the first decision in the history of democracy that is completely illegal,” Patil said.

The House chairman had agreed to the JD(U)’s contention that the senior leader had given up his membership by defying the party’s directives and attending events held by Opposition parties.

Naidu should have thought of the 40 years that Yadav has contributed towards democracy. “Similarly, Kumar’s hypocritical policy, which ignores all customs, traditions and decency, is condemnable,” said Patil, lashing out at Kumar.

The two top JD(U) leaders parted ways recently after Kumar decided to align the party with the BJP in Bihar, against Yadav’s wishes. The split has created two factions in the party.