Maharashtra ‘actively’ considering to hike aid to rape and acid attack survivors, Bombay high court told

The state government is “actively considering” a proposal to increase compensation from the existing maximum of Rs3 lakh to Rs10 lakh for rape and acid attack victims, the Bombay high court was informed on Wednesday.

Acting on a public interest litigation and a petition filed by a 14-year-old rape survivor from Borivli, the high court had directed the state government to decide to hike the compensation, in compliance with various Supreme Court orders.

On March 31, 2017, the chief secretary held a meeting to deliberate a hike in the amount, which was under “active consideration”, additional government pleader Abhay Patki informed the court on Wednesday.

He said a decision on the proposal is expected within four to six weeks.

In her plea, the minor survivor complained about lack of financial or other support from the state. Her lawyer Dnyanada Mahajan said although she was entitled to financial assistance, medical aid and counselling under the Manodhairya scheme, she had not received any such help from the government.

In May 2016, she was kidnapped by a man and taken to his brother’s house where she was sexually assaulted, said the plea. On the basis of the complaint lodged by her mother, the Borivli police booked a suspect for kidnapping and raping the minor on May 5, 2016 .

Under the Manodhairya scheme, she was entitled to 50% of the compensation after the first information report and the rest after the charge sheet, according to the petition. Although the police filed a charge sheet in July 2016, she had not received any compensation despite repeated appeals to the police.

