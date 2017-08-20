Maharashtra amends compensation scheme; rape, acid attack and child abuse survivors hit hard

The latest amendment by the state government to its policy has made it difficult for the survivors of rape, acid attack and child abuse to avail financial assistance under the Manodhairya Yojana. The scheme was launched in 2013.

As per government resolution (GR) issued on August 1, the district or the state legal aid committee (SLAC) will now fix the compensation to be paid to the survivors and the first instalment of 25% or Rs25,000 — whichever is less — will be paid to the survivor only after his/her statement is recorded under section 164 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) by a magistrate, which can take anywhere between two to three months.

The first instalment of 25% would be released by the SLAC only after the district women and child welfare officer submits the copies of first information report (FIR), medical report and survivor’s statement. The remaining 75% would be kept as term deposit in bank accounts of the survivors for a period of 10 years. This will be done if a survivor suffers permanent mental or physical disability following an assault or suffers a grievous injury or in case of acid attacks, where the survivor’s face or any visible part of the body is damaged owing to the chemical.

In cases where offences have been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the compensation would be kept as term deposit for 10 years or till the time the survivor turns 18 — whichever is later. In all other cases, the balance amount will be paid to the survivor on after filing of the charge-sheet against the perpetrators.

The GR also states that the district or the SLAC should wait for three months for receiving necessary documents from the survivor and transfer the amount to the state treasury if the requirements are not fulfilled within the stipulated period.

Previous norm

Earlier, the compensation was fixed by the district criminal injuries relief and rehabilitation board, headed by the Collector, and 50% of amount was being disbursed to the survivor immediately following registration of an FIR. The remaining 50% was being paid after filing of the charge-sheet against the perpetrators.