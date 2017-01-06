Maharashtra asks Centre for Rs5,045 crore to complete infra projects

The cash-strapped Maharashtra government has reached out to the Centre, asking for financial assistance for its ongoing projects, which include the proposed Shivaji statue off the Mumbai coast and the coastal road. The state has demanded Rs5,045 crore to complete infrastructure projects in Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra.

State finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar met Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Wednesday to put forward his demand. He urged the central government for funds over and above the 42% divisible funds given to the state.

“We have submitted the list of the projects for which we need the funds. We have requested the Centre to help with funds. This will help us complete various projects — including those being implemented by the MMRDA — in a timely manner,” Mungantiwar told HT.

The estimated cost of the Shivaji statue is Rs3,600 crore, while the coastal road is expected to cost Rs12,000 crore. The Metro projects in various cities cost Rs1.01 lakh crore collectively. The Centre has also asked the Maharashtra government to bear the share capital of R 50,00 crore for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

Besides infrastructure projects, the government has demanded budgetary allocations for agricultural interventions and watershed programmes in drought-affected areas, special allocation under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas scheme and a special development fund for five pilgrim centres in the state. It has also demanded funds for the forest industrial zones launched by the state in three naxal-hit districts in Vidarbha, development of the Sevagram Ashram in Wardha and to set up Forest University in Chandrapur.

An official said the state is unlikely to get the amount it has demanded.

