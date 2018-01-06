Maharashtra bandh: CCTV network ensured situation was under control, say Mumbai cops

The city’s CCTV camera surveillance network, which allows local police units to monitor areas 24x7, played an important in managing unruly crowds during the violent protests that erupted in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“An officer in the control room constantly monitored CCTV camera feeds, which captured crowds gathering, stone pelting and incidents of vandalism,” said a high-ranking police officer, who did not wish to be identified. “Based on the footage, police teams and strike forces were sent to locations, where they helped disperse the mob and ensure that the situation did not spiral out of control,” he said.

The city’s eastern suburbs were the worst hit, with 57 FIRs — rioting, vandalism and unlawful assembly — being registered in two days. Of these, 35 cases were registered in zone 6 — Chembur, Nehru Nagar,Trombay, RCF, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Mankhurd, Chunabhatti and Govandi — and 22 in zone 7 — Ghatkopar, Pant Nagar, Vikhroli, Parksite, Bhandup,Kanjurmarg, Mulund and Navghar. As many as 80 people, including 16 minors, were arrested.

The police’s preliminary investigation focused on Ghatkopar’s Ramabai Nagar, a Dalit-dominated area, where violent protests have taken place before.

Police sources said a few people from the eastern suburbs had gone to Bhima-Koregaon during the violence that ensued on the 200th anniversary of a battle at the village.

“A Vikhroli resident suffered a heart attack and died in Bhima-Koregaon when the violence ensued. A few Ramabai Nagar residents showed us injuries on their bodies. We had to ensure that the mob did not become violent or cause a loss of life,” said the officer.

At Chembur’s Ghatla village, protesters were at loggerheads with the locals. “Protesters from other parts of the state came to Ghatla village and vandalised 20 parked vehicles, enraging the locals. Policemen ensured that the two groups did not clash or pelt stones at each other.”

Police said a rioting mob at Vikhroli was tough to tackle as they kept pelting stones at vehicles. “At Vikhroli, we registered an attempt to murder case after a mob barged into a man’s residence and attacked him,” said the officer.