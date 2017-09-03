Maharashtra cabinet rejig is likely to follow PM Modi’s reshuffle

Any changes to the Maharashtra cabinet will get the go-ahead from BJP leadership only after the Modi cabinet reshuffle, said sources.

A senior BJP leader said that though a reshuffle is due as the state is likely to hold elections in April or May 2019, along with the Lok Sabha, it cannot be held for the next three weeks owing to the Pitru Paksha — considered to be an inauspicious period by Hindus — that starts on September 5.

There were speculations that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist and Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra , Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, would be inducted as a minister in the Modi cabinet on Sunday.

Sources, however, said the party is likely to ask him to continue with organisational work in Madhya Pradesh, which is set to face Assembly elections in 2018.

“The cabinet has eight faces from the state, including two of its allies. None of the ministers from Maharashtra in the Modi government have submitted resignations,” said a party leader from Maharashtra. Sources in Delhi said party leaders did not call Sahasrabuddhe even till late on Saturday.

“If the Shiv Sena does not get an additional berth in the Modi cabinet, it may demand one in the state. A few ministers of state, including Madan Yerawar and Ranjit Patil, may get elevated to the cabinet rank,” said a senior minister. He said that though the reshuffle is likely to be based on performance, junior ministers may get important posts owing to the significance of the community they represent.