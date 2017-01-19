Maharashtra civic elections: Now, you can check candidate details at booths on poll day

This civic election, you can choose your candidate after analysing their affidavit details on the polling day itself as this information will be available at your centres on February 21. You can take a look at the educational qualification of your candidates and you would also come to know if he/she has any criminal record on a display board inside the centre.

Ahead of the civic polls 2017, the local election authorities will put up display boards outside polling booths showing a summarised version of candidates’ affidavits. These affidavits will have the details of their name, age, education qualification, criminal records, assets and liabilities.

The state election commission (SEC) has made it compulsory for all civic bodies to put up these display boards showing the details of all the candidates. There will be over 8,000 polling booths in Mumbai alone.

JS Saharia, state election commissioner, told HT: “According to the Supreme Court’s judgment, it is the right of every voter to know their candidates’ details and thus we will be asking the municipal corporations to put up a summary of the candidates’ affidavits on polling day outside every booth. It will be a practice that will be followed for all the elections.”

He further said, “The written directives are in process and will be circulated to all the ten corporations going to polls.”

The SEC that had implemented this process during the municipal council elections on a pilot basi. It has directed the ten municipal corporations and zilla parishads going for polls this February to follow the same. The local authority of the civic polls is the civic body concerned. This process is likely to be done by the SEC, keeping in mind that right candidate is chosen and voters are given complete knowledge about the candidates.

Sources however revealed that it will not be any additional information or any comments on the polling day, but it will be a plain summary of what has already been submitted to the election commission by the candidates, which will be displayed in a tabular format. It will be in a specific format, said the sources.

According to the sources in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), this decision will be a lengthy task as civic officials will be summarising the affidavits of over 1,000 candidates as one electoral ward will easily have five candidates and the civic body has 227 electoral wards.

READ

Maharashtra poll panel: Use Facebook, Twitter, but show the expenses