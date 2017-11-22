Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar travel together to Aurangabad, set tongues wagging

After declaring that no BJP minister would be invited for any of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) events till 2019 elections, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar travelled with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to attend a wedding ceremony at Aurangabad on Tuesday.

The former deputy chief minister not only accompanied the CM in his private aircraft but also chose to travel in his car to reach the venue.

The development comes at a time when the NCP is preparing for a major protest against the BJP government in the state from December 1, over its failure to resolve crucial issues, especially of distressed farmers. It also assumes significance as BJP’s ally Shiv Sena is openly opposing induction of former Congress leader Narayan Rane in the state government as a minister. Sources said with the move Fadnavis has indicated that he is still in a position to get support, in case Sena moves out of the state government.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis and Pawar attended the wedding ceremony of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Patil Chikhlikar’s niece and son of NCP MLA Bhausaheb Patil Chikatgaonkar. Both the leaders travelled to Aurangabad from Mumbai in a private aircraft together and later to the venue in the same car from the airport. Not only this, while returning, the leaders chose to travel together to Mumbai.

The NCP clarified Pawar had missed his flight because of a meeting with the CM and so accepted his offer to travel together. “Pawar had gone to Mantralaya to attend a meeting with the CM on power sector. The meeting got delayed and he missed his flight. When the CM came to know about this, he asked him to come along,” said party spokesperson Nawab Malik.