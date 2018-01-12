Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis escapes another chopper scare

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis faced another chopper scare on Thursday at Mira Road as the pilot reportedly spotted a video cable lying on the helipad temporarily constructed for the landing of the chopper.

This is the fifth incident involving Fadnavis’ chopper in the past nine months. The chopper carrying Fadnavis along with Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, revenue minister Chandrakant Patil and Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ashish Shelar landed at another spot. They returned to Mumbai by cars.

The chief minister’s office has denied that there was any scare during the landing. “Neither have we received any report from the pilot or the public works department, nor are we supposed to submit any report as nothing happened,” said Mahendra Kalyankar, Thane district collector.

The leaders were in Mira Road-Bhayander to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a four-lane bridge over the Versova creek. “We have informed the director general of civil aviation, Delhi, about it,” said Sanjay Karve, director of civil aviation wing of the state government.

According to officials present at the site, the pilot noticed a long video cable lying on the ground as he was preparing to land and turned the chopper to another spot. The cable could have gotten entangled with the chopper blades leading to a mishap. The state has reportedly directed the district collector to take strict action against the officials responsible for constructing the temporary helipad at the Seven Eleven Academy owned by Narendra Mehta, BJP MLA from Bhayander. “Nothing of that sort happened. All these reports are baseless,” Mehta said.

Against the backdrop of these recurring incidents, the state will release a strict policy applicable for temporarily constructed helipads.