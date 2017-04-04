Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ first TV show a hit as farmers send 20,392 questions

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ maiden attempt to interact with the citizens through a TV show, got good response with 20,392 farmers asking questions on various aspects of farming through WhatsApp texts and emails. The programme ‘Mee Mukhyamantri Boltoy’ (This is chief minister speaking), recorded on Monday, will be on air on Sunday on Sahyadri and few other Marathi news channels in two parts.

The show was recorded by information and public relations department of the state government at its newly built studio in Mantralaya. The CM, while taking a cue from prime minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, has decided to interact with the common man once a month on various topics. The first episode was dedicated to the issues faced by farmers, who were requested to send their questions to be taken up in the programme.

“We received 19,142 WhatsApp messages and 1,250 emails in last four days. The questions were bifurcated in segments such as loan waiver,irrigation, water conservation, water shade management, marketing of agri produce, technology among others. We had 25 farmers, who have proved themselves in various sectors, along with farm experts, to ask questions. The recording went on for more than one hour. We are now planning to split it in two parts,” said an official from Mantralaya.

Besides Sahyadri, Marathi channel of Doordarshan and few private news channels, the government is in talks with, will telecast it on Sunday morning.

A farmer who attended the recording said, “There were 5 to 6 questions related to laon waiver, but the CM had nothing new to say. He stressed on the sustainable development of agriculture and said the government’s emphasis was on the investment in the infrastructure in the sector.”

