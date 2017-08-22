Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis may depose before Lokayukta in Prakash Mehta case

A probe announced by the Maharashtra government into the allegations of corruption and irregularities against state housing minister Prakash Mehta is likely to be started by Lokayukta soon and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to depose before it, if required. Sources close to Fadnavis confirmed he wants to clear his name from the controversy and has no objection in giving his statement before the authority.

“It is up to the Lokayukta how it wants to take the probe ahead, but on part of the chief minister, he is ready to present his side in the case before Lokayukta. The chief minister will clarify his side in whatever way Lokayukta wants,” sources said.

On August 11 this year, Fadnavis had ordered a probe by Lokayukta against Mehta, who is facing series of allegations including that of favouring builders. Fadnavis’ name was also dragged in to the controversy after it was found that the housing minister, while interfering in a slum project in Tardeo, had said that the CM had been informed about the decision.

The matter soon snowballed with allegations of the housing minister favouring developers. The Opposition parties also raised suspension over CM’s role into the matter despite him clarifying that the housing minister had wrongly noted on the file that he had informed the chief minister and granted sanction for the changes, which could have allegedly resulted in the windfall of crores to the builder.

Lokayukta doesn’t have powers to call the chief minister or initiate inquiry against him. Fadnavis has also sought legal advice before deciding to appear for questioning if required. The government is also considering issuing orders by conferring powers to Lokayukta, sources added.

The move is being seen as an attempt to clear CM’s name from the controversy as he wants to maintain his clean image.

The matter is related to MP Mill Compound at Tardeo in which Mehta was accused of issuing orders to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), tweaking the original order of permitting the builder to utilise the floor space index (FSI), originally sanctioned for the expansion of existing rehabilitation tenements of the slum dwellers to build tenements for project affected people (PAP). This would have benefitted the developer, had the CM not cancel the decision.

Mehta was also accused of attempting to re-allot redevelopment work of a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada)-owned transit camp at Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar to a builder even though the Mhada had cancelled an earlier allotment. The project would have meant a windfall for the builder.

Meanwhile, the housing minister on Monday issued directives to Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary, housing department to take action against developers for giving misleading advertisements over Real Estate Regulation Authority (RERA) certified projects. The minister in his letter said the advertisements of such nature should also have mention of the registration number provided by the regulating authority and asked to take action against developers who are doesn’t follow the same. He believes that people may get cheated in the name of RERA.