Maharashtra CM wants 50% land acquired by Oct first week for his pet project

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to speed up the Rs46,000-crore Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway and complete 50% land acquisition by October first week. The directives were issued in a war room meeting during which Fadnavis reviewed several infrastructure projects.

The MSRDC is currently executing the CM’s ambitious project which will pass through 10 districts. The project will cover 710 km and requires acquisition of about 9,000 hectares of land. The project has already courted controversy since its inception and the state is facing heat from farmers, who are against giving their lands for the expressway. Moreover, the then MSRDC managing director and vice chairman Radheshyam Mopalwar was suspended following allegations of corruption against him.

“With the consent received, so far district collectors assured that 50% of land acquisition by direct purchase will be completed by the first week of October. Joint Measurement (JM) and value determination has been completed in 201 and more than 90% in 172 villages. About 73% authentication of JM is also done,” Fadnavis said in a series of tweets.

The other projects that were discussed in meeting include: CSTM to Panvel elevated rail corridor, Mumbai Coastal Road, Belapur-Seawoods-Uran new railway line, construction of 6th line between Mumbai and Borivli and other projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) II and III.

It was decided to execute the CSMT-Panvel elevated rail corridor project by sharing the cost on 50-50 ratio between the state government and railways. Further, we have also decided that the project will be based on Engineering-Procurement-Construction (EPC) model in joint collaboration between both state government and railways and not on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, said a senior official, who was present at the meet.

Debris from Metro for coastal road project

In the war room meeting chaired by the chief minister, it was further decided that the debris from the underground Metro projects will be used for land fill required for the coastal road project linking Nariman Point (South Mumbai) with Kandivli, (north Mumbai). “It was decided that all the debris will come from underground Metro projects will be used for land fill required for coastal road project,” said a senior official.

He said that nine land parcels are required for the project. Of them, five have been handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), implementing agency of the project, but there are disputes on few land parcels and the court issues need to be expedited. Further, no objection certificate (NOC) from all the departments including Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) will be issued as soon as possible and start civil construction by November month.