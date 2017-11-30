Maharashtra Congress condemns Poonawallah’s statements against Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Congress has disowned Shehzad Poonawalla after Poonawallah raised concerns over the process of the upcoming party president elections. In a leaked letter written by Poonawallah to the party high command, he claimed that the entire process has been rigged. He added that the delegates that were going to vote for the president had been appointed based on their loyalty to the Gandhi dynasty.

State unit chief Ashok Chavan said that Poonawallah was never a significant member of the party and this was merely a publicity stunt. The state unit completed the process of membership two months and appointed delegates at the block level to participate in the internal elections. According to party members, Poonawallah did not even apply for the membership during this period.

“The newly appointed delegates have unanimously passed the resolution giving all the rights of election to the new party president. The election process has been announced by the central election committee of the party. Accordingly, all posts now stand dissolved until new appointments are made by the new party president,” Chavan added.

Poonahwalla, however, accused the party chief of trying to deflect the issue at hand. “I have letters issued by central leadership appointing me as secretary of the state unit in April 2016. If I wasn’t a primary member of the party, why was I invited by the party for various meetings and agitation? Most recently, I was invited for the agitation against demonetisation on November 8 and a meeting of the Pune Congress Committee on November 29.” He also stated that his letter was leaked intentionally by party members who wanted to sabotage his career.